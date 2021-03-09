Brownells Partners with Dixxon Flannel for Limited Edition Shirts

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells fans can add some classic style to their wardrobes starting 7:00 pm CST, Tuesday, March 9, when the new limited edition Brownells Flannel pattern Dixxon Flannel shirts go live.

Both Brownells and Dixxon Flannel will link to the special sale page through their respective Instagram accounts to mark the official start of the one-time-only special flannel event.

The Brownells-exclusive green and gold shirts combine high-quality Dixxon materials and construction with subtle Brownells accents to create a unique fashion statement that’s durable, comfortable, and equally at home shooting at the range, cruising on a motorcycle, or relaxing at the local watering hole.

“We are stoked to be working with an industry leader like Brownells on this limited-edition flannel,” said Dixxon Flannel Art Director Chris Jones. “Their commitment to quality and service is something we back at Dixxon as well. They are serious about firearms and we are serious about flannels.” “Brownells is excited to be working with Dixxon on this collaborative flannel,” said Ryan Repp, Brownells VP of Marketing. “Like Dixxon’s customers, Brownells’ fans are a loyal, dedicated crew who like to ‘get their hands dirty’. Our brands share in the common beliefs of freedom, independence and hard work. This partnership is a match made in Heaven.”

Available in a wide range of sizes, the Brownells Dixxon Flannel shirts retail for $59.99 and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

About Dixxon Flannel

Established in 2013, Dixxon began with the goal of creating the world’s best flannel. Growing up around motorcycles, skateboards and hardcore/punk music, flannels have always been a staple in our closets. But, like everyone else, we were tired of them not fitting well and then wrinkling, shrinking and fading after the first wash. We started with flannels but approach every other product with the same approach – classics redefined.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.