Century Arms TP9SF 9mm Pistol Warren Sights MEC-GAR 18Rd Mag/Acc Kit $379.99 FREE S&H

Century Arms TP9SF 9mm Pistol with upgraded Warren Sights and the MEC-GAR 18Rd Maggazine and Acc Kit

Century Arms TP9SF 9mm Pistol Warren Sights MEC-GAR 18Rd Mag/Acc Kit The TP9SF is a military-grade, 9mm, striker-fired pistol that has successfully passed 60,000 round torture tests without any failures, while still maintaining NATO standards for accuracy. With superior durability, reliability, and unparalleled trigger. Features Patented Slidelock Retention Holster

Barrel and slide have an ultra-durable Nitride finish

Short reset single-action trigger design with nickel coated action components

Warren Tactical sights with red and green fiber optic front sight

MIL-STD-1913 under-barrel rail

Loaded chamber indicator

Side reversible magazine catch and alterate backstraps for customer fit

Two magazines, magazine loader and cleaning kit included Specifications Caliber: 9mm

Barrel Length: 4.46″

Overall Length: 7.55″

Height: 5.70″

Width: 1.30″

Weight: 1.78 lbs

Finish: Black

Capacity: 18+1 rds The TP9SF pistol represents an ideal option for global military, law enforcement, security professionals, and civilian shooters alike.

