CMMG Updates Mk9 with Radial Delayed Blowback Operating System

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- CMMG’s oldest 9mm platform – the Mk9 – has now been upgraded to utilize CMMG’s patented Radial Delayed Blowback operating system in both BANSHEE and RESOLUTE configurations. Offering significantly less felt-recoil, Radial Delayed Blowback has proven to be superior to the old straight blowback design and this change completes CMMG’s transition to the new and better operating system.

CMMG’s Mk9 platform features a lower receiver with a dedicated magwell designed to accept Colt SMG – pattern magazines. The BANSHEE is offered as a pistol or short-barreled rifle with barrel lengths of 5 or 8 inches in length, while RESOLUTE rifles come with a 16-inch barrel. Both the BANSHEE and RESOLUTE offer Last Round Bolt Hold Open.

Each CMMG Mk9 complete firearm ships with one 32-round DuraMag magazine and has a retail price of $1,099.95 to $1,449.95 for the BANSHEE and $1,199.00 to $1,699.95 for the RESOLUTE.

Along with offering complete Mk9 firearms and lower receiver groups that are designed to utilize Radial Delayed Blowback, CMMG will also offer Mk9 Upgrade Kits for those who already have an older CMMG Mk9 Lower Receiver. The Mk9 Upgrade Kits have all the parts needed to make an old Mk9 compatible with a CMMG 9mm Radial Delayed Blowback upper receiver.

On all CMMG BANSHEE and RESOLUTE 300 Series firearms, consumers can choose from ten Cerakote colors at no additional cost. Both the 100 and 200 Series offer Cerakote for the complete firearm for an additional $150 per model.

About CMMG:

CMMG began in central Missouri in 2002 and quickly developed into a full-time business because of its group of knowledgeable and passionate firearms enthusiasts committed to quality and service. Its reputation was built on attention to detail, cutting-edge innovation and the superior craftsmanship that comes from sourcing all their own parts. By offering high-quality AR rifles, parts and accessories, CMMG’s commitment to top-quality products and professional service is as deep today as it was when it began.

