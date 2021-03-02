Colorado: House Committee Passes Mandatory Storage Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- March 1st, The House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee passed House Bill 1106 by a 7 to 4 vote. The measure now heads to the House Floor for further consideration. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 1106.

House Bill 1106 imposes government-mandated standards for storing firearms, rendering a person’s firearm useless when needed for self-defense. This should be a matter of personal responsibility, as everyone’s situation is different.

Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 1106.

