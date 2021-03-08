Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Airgun Depot has a great package sale on the Crosman Vigilante CO2 Revolver Combo for just $59.99, with FREE shipping on orders $179+. You save 20% of the $80.00 MSRP.

Crosman Vigilante CO2 Revolver Combo

We sell thousands of BB and pellet guns but Crosman 357 Magnum is our #1 selling air pistol (and has been for years). Many customers write in to say they were skeptical at first because the gun was priced so low (it seemed cheap) but after handling it they were blown away. We?re not sure how Crosman has been able to manufacture such a top quality air pistol and priced it so low but our in-house gun specialists, who review every time we carry, are confident this is the best quality air pistol you can buy for the price. Crosman also just updated this popular model to include a tactical rail. Now you can mount red dot sights or other optics to the easy to use weaver rail. This full-sized pistol is constructed with both cast metal and plastic. Gun barrel is 6? rifled steel and grip is synthetic. The front of the pistol is plastic, while the main part is metal. The Crosman Vigilante 357 delivers a realistic shooting experience and shoots up to 435 feet per second (FPS). It is powered by a CO2 cartridge that can be found in the gun?s handle.

To get the most out of each cartridge (and extend gun life) add a drop of Crosman Pellgun Oil on tip of each CO2 cartridge. Pellets are loaded into a 10 round circular clip. The rear sight is fully adjustable, rare for a gun at this price-point. Feel free to add a red dot on the 3/8″ dovetail. Getting the Crosman Vigilante 357 ready to shoot is a breeze. Simply remove handle grips to load CO2. Then, break open front of revolver mechanism and pop in a preloaded circular clip. Close and commence shooting. The feel, shooting and trigger action of this gun is so addictive we?re betting you?ll go through several rounds of pellets. Be sure to order extra CO2 and pellets for more non-stop fun. We?re not saying this for nothing, every day we see recent Crosman 357 buyers return to purchase extra CO2 and pellets.

