CZ Reaper Magnum Is a Versatile and Fully Modern Gobbler Slayer

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The CZ-USA Reaper Magnum has proven itself in the hands of hunters everywhere. It is arguably the most versatile turkey gun available that can take full advantage of modern optics and cutting-edge turkey ammunition while also reliably engaging gobblers at a wider range of distances than a single-barreled shotgun.

With 3-1/2” chambers, the Reaper Magnum can handle any 12-gauge turkey load on the market, while the twin barrels can be equipped with two completely different choke tubes. A hunter can set up one barrel for close shots and the second for longer distances. By simply flipping the barrel selector before pulling the gun’s single trigger, hunters are able to obtain the ideal setup for multiple hunting situations.

Plus, hunters can load vastly different shotshells in either chamber. The combinations of chokes and shotshells are practically limitless, and to that end, the Reaper Magnum ships with six extended interchangeable choke tubes. The over-under smoothbore also features 26-inch barrels, which allows it to take full advantage of higher-velocity turkey loads designed to harvest birds at longer ranges while still being maneuverable and easy to handle. Twin ejectors allow for quick and easy loading and unloading from practically any position.

The Reaper Magnum comes with a simple bead sight, but since most turkey hunters prefer to use some type of red-dot optic or even a low-magnification reflex sight it also comes with a removable top Picatinny rail, mounted directly to the vented rib over the monobloc so that optics can be mounted easily and as low as possible—important for turkey hunters shooting from blinds or seated low against a tree. The synthetic stock’s exaggerated pistol grip also aids in comfortable seated shooting, and a generous trigger guard makes allowance for gloves of any thickness.

The receiver is black, but the barrels and stock are finished in a versatile camouflage pattern to help combat turkeys’ excellent eyesight. QD sling swivels at the front and rear, and a trim weight of 7 pounds makes this shotgun easy to tote to the blind in the early morning or carry all day in the field.

The Reaper Magnum is an excellent and extremely versatile turkey gun built with CZ-USA’s legendary quality control and attention to detail. It’s also a great all-around shotgun, equally capable of taking upland birds or breaking clays at the trap or skeet range.

CZ Reaper Magnum Specs:

SKU: 06588

Chambering: 12 Gauge

Operation: Over and Under

Max Shell Length: 3 ½ in.

Barrel Length: 26 in.

Rib: 8mm Flat Vent

Chokes: 6 Extended Black tubes, including C, IC, LM, M, IM, EXTRA FULL

Stock: Polymer, Realtree APG Pattern

Overall Length: 44 ¼ in.

Weight: 7 lbs.

Length of Pull: 14 ½ in.

Comb: 1 3/8 in.

Heel: 2 ½ in.

Trigger Mech: Mechanical, Selectable for Barrel

Safety: Manual Tang Safety

Extractor/Ejectors: Ejectors

MSRP: $1025.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.