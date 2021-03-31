Delaware: Mag Ban & Handgun Licensing Bill Hearings Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear Senate Bill 6, to ban magazines over an arbitrary capacity limit. As previously scheduled, the committee will also hear Senate Bill 3, to impose a Maryland-style “handgun qualified purchase card” and a handgun transfer registry in Delaware. Please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE SB 6 and SB 3.

The hearing will be conducted remotely by video conference. If you wish to give public comments or to view the hearing, you may do so here.

Senate Bill 6, the so-called “Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act,” bans possessing magazines with a capacity greater than seventeen rounds of ammunition. Such arbitrary limits are not grounded in public safety and, instead, restrict law-abiding citizens who use these magazines for various purposes, such as self-defense and competition.

Senate Bill 3 requires prospective purchasers or recipients of a handgun to first have a “handgun qualified purchaser card,” which requires a training course. While those with a carry permit are exempt from the training requirement, they are not exempt from the license. In addition, it requires information regarding prospective handgun purchasers be made available to state law enforcement, and does not prohibit law-enforcement from retaining records of purchasers, and of the firearms purchased. This provision essentially creates a state registry of handguns.

As the nation’s leading provider of firearms training, NRA knows the important role that high-quality firearms education plays in the safe and responsible use of firearms. At the same time, NRA understands that gun owners are a diverse community with a variety of educational needs. That is why NRA opposes mandatory and one-size-fits-all firearms training policies that can act as a barrier to the competent exercise of Second Amendment rights.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE SB 6 and SB 3.

