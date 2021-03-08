Doug Koenig Starts Season with Win at Frontline Fury PRS Bolt Gun Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Captain Doug Koenig has opened his 2021 season with a Production Division win at the Frontline Fury PRS Pro Bolt Gun Series match held at Frontline Defense in Warrenton, NC.

The match consisted of 18 challenging stages requiring each competitor to accurately engage multiple targets at distances of up to 1000 yards. Koenig finished with a final score of 156, competing with the stock Custom Shop Ruger Precision® Rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor.

“It felt great to start the year out with a production division win,” commented Koenig. “My Custom Shop RPR hammered it home for two days straight, giving me confidence that I could hit every target.”

Team member Beth Walker claimed third High Lady at the 2021 Texas Tune Up Multi Gun Match held at the Texas Shooting Academy in Florence, TX that same weekend. Walker shot in the Tac Optic division and finished with a final score of 410.07 competing with the AR-556® MPR chambered in 5.56 NATO and the Ruger American® Competition Pistol chambered in 9mm.

