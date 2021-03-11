Ammo InStock: FEDERAL 9mm 124gr SYN JCKT AMERIAN EAGLE 50pk $34.99

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America's original legal defense for self-defense program.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has in-stock 50 round boxes of Federal Syntech Action Pistol 9mm Luger 124-grain Ammunition for $34.99 with flat rate shipping.

Synthetic Jacket Centerfire Pistol AmmunitionBuy Now Gun Deals

Shooters who compete at the highest levels need ammunition built for the demands of their discipline. Syntech Action Pistol is specifically designed for the action shooting sports and loaded to power factor requirements with heavy, flatter-nosed bullets for more reliable knock-downs on steel targets in competition. Like all Syntech loads, they feature the exclusive Total Synthetic Jacket (TSJ), which prevents metal-on-metal contact between the bullet and barrel, eliminating copper and lead fouling as well as reducing damaging heat and friction. Combined with clean-burning powders and the Catalyst lead-free primer, Syntech Action Pistol provides the softest-shooting and most reliable performance possible for high-volume competitive shooters.

Specifications for Federal Premium Centerfire Handgun Ammunition 9mm Luger 150 grain Syntech Total Synthetic Jacket Centerfire Pistol Ammunition:

  • Caliber: 9mm Luger
  • Number of Rounds: 50
  • Bullet Type: Syntech Total Synthetic Jacket (TSJ)
  • Bullet Weight: 150 grain
  • Muzzle Velocity: 890 ft/s
  • Primer Location: Centerfire

Features of Federal Premium Action Pistol 9mm Luger 150gr. Syntech TSJ Pistol Ammo – 50 Rounds

  • Official Ammunition of USPSA
  • Optimized for action shooting sports’ power factor requirements
  • Reduced felt recoil
  • Flatter than typical nose profile for better energy transfer to steel targets
  • TSJ eliminates copper and lead fouling, while extending barrel life
  • Exclusive lead-free primer formulation provides reliable, consistent ignition
  • Clean-burning propellants minimize residue

Drastically reduces splash-back on steel targets.

