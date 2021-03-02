Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has in-stock and shipping the Foxtrot Mike (FM) Product 9MM AR Pistol available now while supplies last for $649.00. Limit one per person.

Foxtrot Mike (FM) Product 9MM AR Pistol The FM Products FM9 9mm complete lower receiver is machined from a block of billet 7075-T6 aluminum and is compatible with Mil-Spec components. This dedicated 9mm AR lower is designed to be used with the highly popular Glock magazines and even features a last round bolt hold open which is not a common feature of other 9mm lowers. The AR 9mm lower Glock compatible receiver comes finished with trigger, safety selector, carbine buffer tube, pistol grip, bolt release, and takedown pins and pistol blade.

Features: Machined from billet 7075-T6 aluminum

Compatible with 9mm Glock style magazines

Last round bolt hold open

Comes fully assembled

Lifetime warranty through FM Products

100% made in America The Foxtrot Mike Products FM-9 Complete 9x19mm Upper Receiver is feature-rich and cutting edge. Built from the ground up to provide outstanding reliability and accuracy with a host of top tier features. The monolithic style has been achieved with a proprietary interlock between the upper and handguard. The slim-line handguard is M-LOK compatible for your favorite accessories. Features an Ultra Light 3 in. Ultra Premium, Match Grade Barrel. Includes Ultra Premium Bolt Carrier Group and Breek Arms Warhammer Ambidextrous Charging Handle. Does not include a magazine. KCI 33rd Glock Magazine not included. While Rainier Arms tries to stay current on all state laws, it is the responsibility of the customer to ensure that the firearm they are purchasing is legal to ship, as presented on our website, to their dealer of choice, and that the dealer is willing to accept the transfer.

