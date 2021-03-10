Girls with Guns Clothing and She Hunts Skills Camps Create Longterm Partnership

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- She Hunts Skills Camp, the camp where women increase their knowledge and passion for hunting and the outdoors, and Girls with Guns Clothing, a women’s outdoor apparel company that creates hunting, range wear, concealed carrywear and athletic wear for women, have partnered in 2021 so that every camper attending a She Hunts camp will receive a selection of hunting and range wear clothing and accessories. Registration is open for 2021 & 2022 camps with limited availability on select dates at Record Buck Ranch near San Antonio, Texas. Learn more and register at SheHunts.Com

“After years of friendship I am thrilled to finally be working with Jen and Norissa,” shared Brittany Boddington, Founder and CEO of She Hunts Skills Camps. “It is wonderful to be able to promote a fellow female-owned business like Girls With Guns Clothing. We believe She Hunts fundamentals are closely aligned as we both see the important of helping more women become involved in the hunting and shooting sports. We look forward to a long-term partnership.” “Bringing awareness and knowledge to new hunters, especially women, is a passion of both mine and Norissa’s. That is why we wanted to partner with She Hunts. We have spent years perfecting our gear in the field, and we are excited to give these ladies a chance to hunt in gear that is truly created by women,” said GWG CEO and Co-Founder Jen O’Hara. “We are thrilled to lock arms with Brittany and the She Hunts Skills Camps. We have always been encouraged by her as a friend and we love what she is doing for women to educate and empower the next generation of hunters. We are proud of our friendship and this partnership,” said GWG Creative Director and Co-Founder Norissa Harman.

The dates for She Hunts 2021 camps are: March 4-8 (sold out); April 22-26 (sold out, contact for waiting list); May 20-24 (sold out, contact for waiting list); and October 21-25 (limited spots available). Dates for 2022 are also open for registration at SheHunts.Com.

All camps include accomondations at the lodge at Record Buck Ranch, amazing food prepared by lodge staff, seminars from the industry’s leading experts in firearms, archery, wild game cooking, shooting skills and more, plus evening entertainment. Additionally, all gear needed for the camp is provided for each attendee by She Hunts Skills Camp sponsors.

Camps typically include special guest instructors, such as Craig Boddington, one of the most respected hunters, TV host, author and a decorated Marine; Certified Archery Instructor Brad Jannenga; US Olympic hopeful shooter Kayle Browning; and many more unique VIP guests.

Special thanks to She Hunts Skills Camp sponsors: SCI Foundation, Girls with Guns Clothing, Leupold & Stevens, Weatherby, Krieghoff, Norma USA, Trinity Oaks, Global Rescue, Craig Boddington Endorsed Outfitters, Wheeler Tools, Tipton Brands, Caldwell Shooting Supplies, Yeti, Otis, Dead Down Wind, Do All Outdoors, Rio Ammo, Ranger Ready Repellent, Walker’s Game Ear, Coppersmith Logistics, and The Wildlife Gallery.

About She Hunts Skills Camp

She Hunts Skills Camp was founded by Brittany Boddington in 2016 as a way to empower women to learn the skills needed for their outdoor hunting pursuits. Seminars from industry experts cover the latest gear, tips and tactics to ensure every ‘camper’ goes home excited to begin whatever adventure they want outdoors. Camps are held at Record Buck Ranch in San Antonio, Texas four times a year. All gear needed for the camp is provided by our generous sponsors; every camper just needs to arrive with a positive attitude and willingness to try! Learn more and sign up at http://shehunts.com Follow us at http://facebook.com/shehuntsskillscamp.com and http://instagram.com/shehunts

About Brittany Boddington

A California native, Brittany is no stranger to television or big game hunting. Her father, author and outdoor television personality Craig Boddington, traveled around the world in search of big game animals; instilling in Brittany a sense of adventure. Brittany’s hunting career began after high school when, as a graduation gift in 2003, she went on her first safari with her father. She now spends most of the year happily living out of a suitcase in pursuit of exotic animals and exciting adventures. She has hunted on six continents and collected numerous species. She has been on several TV shows including, Tracks Across Africa, The American Huntress, Petersen’s Hunting Adventures, Dead Dog Walkin, The Extreme Huntress and The Boddington Experience. She writes for several notable outdoor publications including Peterson’s Hunting Magazine, Sports A’field, Wild Deer Magazine , California Sportsman, Western Shooting Journal, Sporting Classics and Guns and Ammo.

She was honored as the first woman to ever appear on the cover of Petersons Hunting Magazine and has since been on the cover of California Sportman’s Magazine, Wild Deer Magazine, and Western Shooting Journal. She was also featured in the book “The Diana Files” by Fiona Clair Capstick. She has learned through experience that the best way to preserve our hunting heritage is to teach the next generation of hunters about our way of life so she has developed the She Hunts Skills Camp. www.facebook.com/brittany.boddington