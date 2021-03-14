Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Looking for a new EDC weapon? Kentucky Gun Co has a package sale on the Sig Sauer P365 Tacpac 9mm Pistol with Night Sights, Holster, and extra magazines for $589.99 with FREE shipping. The P365 retails by itself for this price so buying this package is like getting the holster and extra mags for FREE.

The SIG Sauer P365 continues to change the game when it comes to concealed-carry pistols. This micro-compact everyday carry with 12+1 full-size capacity. The P365 is striker-fired, with the clean crisp trigger pull you expect from a SIG. Lightweight and easy to conceal, the P365 is chambered in 9mm and is rated for +P ammunition. Included standard are XRAY3 Day/Night sights, and this limited-edition TACPAC includes 3- 12 Round Magazines and an IWB/OWB holster. The P365, perfect for all 365 days of the year. Bring More. Everyday. Features: Nitron Slide with Front and Rear Serrations

X-Ray 3 Day/Night Sights

Ambi IWB/OWB Holster

Fully Textured Polymer Grip Module for a Slip-Free Grip

Striker Fired Design with a Clean, Crisp, Trigger Pull

(3) 12 Round Magazines Additional Specs: Frame Material: Stainless Steel

Frame Finish: Nitron

Grip Material: Polymer

Slide Material: Stainless Steel

Slide Finish: Nitron

Sight Radius: 4.9″

Height: 4.5″

