Gun Deals: Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle $469.99 FREE Shipping

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse has back in stock for the first time in months the uber-popular Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle in the 15+1 Rounds configuration that fits Glock 19 Magazine for $469.99 with FREE shipping or instore pickup. This was probably the most-searched-for rifle in our daily deal section in the last crazy year.

Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle CALIBER 9mm Luger

CAPACITY 15+1

BARREL LENGTH 16.25in

LOP 13.25in-14.5in

STOCK Adjustable

SIGHTS AR Style Adjustable Front & Adjustable Aperture Rear, Full-Length Picatinny Rail

WEIGHT 4.25lbs

ACTION Semi Automatic

CARTRIDGE 9mm Luger

COLOR Black

OVERALL LENGTH 29.25in-30.5in, 16.25in Collapsed

STOCK MATERIAL Polymer

TWIST 1:10in

TYPE Centerfire

The Kel-Tec Sub-2000 9mm S&W M&P Rifle is well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!