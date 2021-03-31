Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has the Hatsan USA Escort BTS12, bullpup-design 12 Gauge Shotgun with an 18″ Barrel and 5+1 round capacity for just $445.49 for members with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” and FREE shipping.

Hatsan USA Escort BTS12, 12 Gauge Blending a bullpup design with shotshell versatility, the all-new BTS12 is the ultimate Tactical Shotgun for home defense and more. The bullpup design places the action and magazine BEHIND the trigger, offering a number of advantages over conventional shotguns. Bullpup shotguns can accommodate a longer barrel without adding unnecessary length, and they allow the user to hold the weapon closer to the body, which helps reduce fatigue. These advantages are especially useful in the BTS12. It has a full 18″ barrel, but measures just 29″ long overall. Most of the weight is close to your body for enhanced control. The barrel can also handle both shot and slugs, so you have a wide choice of compatible ammo. And with 3 included chokes, you can find the right pattern. The chokes are Remchoke compatible, so if you’d like to experiment with different chokes, you can. The carry handle is fully detachable, and houses both the adjustable rear and adjustable front sights. The BTS12 also includes set up flip-up sights you can use instead. Plus, a Picatinny rail can accommodate a red dot if you so desire. Versatility is the name of the game with the BTS12, so if you want options, look no further. 18″ hard chrome-lined barrel can fire both shot and slugs

Adjustable front and rear sight are integrated into the carry handle

Carry handle is removable if you’d like to add an optic

Reversible bolt cocking handle for ambidextrous operation

Manual trigger safety

Soft rubber butt pad for recoil absorption

Fixed stock with elevation-adjustable comb

Includes flip-up front and rear sights

Includes cylinder bore choke brake, full choke, and improved cylinder

Remchoke pattern chokes Order today!

