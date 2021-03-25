Hawke Optics Expands First Focal Plane Scope Family

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics, a world leader in high-performance sporting optics that deliver in the field at an amazing value to consumers, expands to an already impressive lineup of First Focal Plane (FFP) optics for firearms and air rifles. The new Sidewinder FFP models ensure that shooters can find a precision FFP optic to fit every style, condition, and budget.

The Sidewinder line is made up of four FFP models, the 4-16×50 SF and the 6-24×56 SF, each available with the FFP MOA reticle, or the FFP Half Mil Reticle. The FFP MOA reticle is specifically designed for first focal plane optic with MOA spacing with slightly closer aiming points than the FFP Half Mil reticle. The FFP MOA models are fitted with Hawke’s 1/4 MOA exposed and locking turrets with witness window, and the FFP Half Mil models are fitted with 1/10 MRAD turret clicks. This gives shooters options in optics and turret graduations to fit their personal preferences. These scopes have a 30mm main tube and are loaded with the amazing new H5 optics that has shooters amazed at the clarity and accuracy of this value-packed scope. H5 brings an ultra-wide 24-degree field of view. The low-dispersion Crown glass has 18-layer multi-coated optics for superb light transmission and clarity. Each Sidewinder has a full four-inches of eye relief, making them perfect for long-range work.

The Sidewinder FFP line fits in nicely with the premium Frontier 30 FFP line. The Frontier scopes have System H7 high-grade, low-dispersion Crown glass with 21-layer, fully multi-coated lenses. The three models include the 3-15×50 FFP, the 4-20×50 FFP, and the 5-25×56 FFP scopes. Each Frontier FFP model uses the Hawke FFP Mil Pro (15X, 20X, and 25X) reticle specifically calibrated to each scope. These scopes have the Hawke 30mm main tube and Hawke’s patented Exposed Zero Lock ‘N’ Stop Elevation Turret system.

The Sidewinder scopes also join the Vantage 30 WA FFP scope line. The 4-16×50 Vantage 30 WA FFP and 6-24×50 Vantage 30 WA FFP scopes have an FFP Half Mil-Dot reticle. These value-packed scopes have System H2 optics and are built on 30mm mono-tube frames with 1»10 MRAD exposed and locking turrets and side focus with infinite parallax adjustment. Each has an 11-layer fully multi-coated optics for excellent clarity and is nitrogen purged to be water, shock, and fog proof. They feature glass-etched reticles with adjustable red and green illumination with a rheostat on the saddle letting you select five levels of brightness.

Air rifle shooters can enjoy the advantages of an FFP scope with the Airmax 30 FFP scopes. These scopes open the range of the air rifle with the FFP AMX IR reticle specifically designed for air rifles and FFP optics. The reticle is based on a mil-dot reticle and offers multiple aim points, allowing shooters to stretch their limits.

Hawke’s FFP scope lineup is the most well-rounded series in the industry. They bring the advantages of long-range shooting optics to every budget, without sacrificing quality. All of Hawke’s FFP scopes are backed by the Hawke No-Fault Lifetime Warranty. It breaks – they fix it. Period. You simply cannot beat that.

About Hawke

Hawke Sport Optics has served as a leading optics supplier in Europe and more than 40 countries around the world. After establishing its North American distribution center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2007, Hawke set out to bring the #1 optics brand in the UK to hunters and shooters in the United States. Hawke offers a full line of rifle, crossbow, shotgun, and airgun scopes, as well as binoculars, spotting scopes, and accessories. Each product delivering innovation and quality, while offering tremendous value.

To learn more about any Hawke products, visit www.hawkeoptics.com.