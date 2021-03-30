Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a great price on the Howard Leight Impact Sport Bolt Sound AMP Electronic Earmuff, model R-02232, at just $69.00 and with FREE Shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is 65% OFF the MSRP. Check prices here and over here and you see why we like this one.

Howard Leight Impact Sport Bolt Sound AMP Electronic Earmuff At the range or on the hunt, the Honeywell Impact Sport Sound Amplification Electronic Earmuff keeps you protected from hazardous noise and connected to your environment. These earmuffs carry a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 22 in both on and off mode. When the electronic ear protection is switched on, they employ built-in directional microphones that amplify ambient sounds to a safe 82 dB. As an added safety feature, they also actively listen and automatically shut off amplification when loud impulsive sounds reach 82 dB. Patented Air Flow Control technology and padded headband features telescopic height adjustment for a customized fit. An external audio jack lets you connect to another audio source. Automatic shut-off after 4 hours saves battery life. Specifications and Features: Color: Grey

Slimline Earcup Design – Sleek, extremely low profile earcup design with cut-out allows for full clearance of firearm stock

External Audio Input – Equipped with an external AUX jack cord that allows you to connect to any MP3 player or scanner

One Volume Control – Single knob control for on/off and volume

Convenient Storage – Compact folding design for convenient storage

Easy Height Adjustment – Padded headband adjusts for a secure, non-slip fit

Contemporary Style – Deluxe padded black leatherette headband with black earcups

Air Flow Control Technology (AFC) – Allows you to hear normal conversation which occurs at low frequencies but delivers protection at the high frequencies

Sound Amplification – Ambient sound is amplified safely to 82 dB to deliver superior directional sound quality in stereo

Automatic Noise-Blocking Protection – Amplification automatically shuts off at 82 dB, attenuating hazardous impulse and continuous noise Digital Sound Compression – Five times sound amplification enhancing low-level frequencies.

