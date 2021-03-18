International Hunter Education Assoc. Opens Registration for 2021 Virtual Conference

Lolo, MT — -(AmmoLand.com)- The IHEA-USA is excited to host its first-ever virtual conference, which would allow ALL volunteer Hunter Education Instructors to affordably and easily attend for the first time in history.

Coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of the IHEA-USA, this action-packed 2021 virtual conference opens the doors to allow over 50,000 individual volunteer Hunter Education Instructors to attend the conference at a very affordable rate when in the past, travel and the cost of missed time away from jobs were prohibitive to attending. It also offers discounts for Government Agency teams of five or more to attend.

A half-day conference, scheduled for the afternoons of May 19th, and 20th, features keynote speakers Lanny and Tracy Barnes, former Olympic Biathlon athletes, avid 3-gun shooters, and hunters. The line-up of sessions includes virtual tours of new shooting ranges, online education on field first-aid training, looks at COVID-19 impacts on Hunter Education, and much more.

There will also be a special 50 for 50 Award celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the IHEA-USA this year, which will award the top volunteer instructor in each state for their relentless dedication to Hunter Education. Sponsorship for this award and other opportunities are available to manufacturers.





About the IHEA-USA:

The International Hunter Education Association – USA (IHEA-USA) is the professional hunter education association affiliated with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service hunter education programs. These programs employ 55,000 instructors, many of whom are volunteers, teaching hunting and shooting safety and responsibilities throughout the United States.