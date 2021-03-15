Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a great price on the Kershaw Chive Folding Knife, Blue Handle, Stainless Blade at just $29.99 and FREE shipping with a coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. Check prices online here.

Kershaw Chive Folding Knife, Blue Handle, Stainless Blade This Chive Kershaw Knife is compact for easy storage and usage. It contains a Speed Safe-assisted opening, blade that is made of 420 high-carbon steel. Blade Length: 1. 9 in. (4. 9 cm) | Closed Length: 2. 9 in. (7. 3 cm) | Overall Length: 4. 8 in. (12. 2 cm)

Speed Safe Assisted Opening | Assists you to open any Speed Safe knife quickly and easily with a manual push on the thumb stud or pull back on the flipper; built into many Kershaw best sellers.

Made In The USA | When you see this on one of our knives, it means the knife was made in our Tualatin, Oregon manufacturing facility by skilled Kershaw knife makers.

Flipper | May be used on either manual or assisted opening knives. The “flipper” is a protrusion on the back of the blade that the user can pull back on, or flip, in order to move the blade easily out of the handle.

Liner Lock | Locks the blade open during use; one side of the knife’s steel “liner, ” the steel plate to which the handle scales are attached, moves into position behind the blade to securely lock it open. The durable handle is 410 stainless steel and comes with a handy, removable pocket clip.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!