Lancer 30rd Translucent 4 Pack Mags w/ Battle Steel 4 Mag Drop Leg Pouch $69.98

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Botach has a great price on four (4) units of Lancer 30rd Translucent AR Magazines with a (1pc) Battle Steel 4 Magazine Tactical Drop Leg Pouch all for $69.98. Check the prices here and here on Lancer Magazines and you see why we like this deal.

Lancer 30rd Translucent 4/Pack Magazines w/Battle Steel 4 Magazine Tactical Drop Leg Pouch Package Includes: 4 Lancer Magazines, Translucent Clear Or Smoke

Battle Steel AR15/M4 Four Magazine Drop Leg Pouch

The Lancer Systems L5 AWM Magazine is a polymer and steel hybrid that combines the best features of each material. The one-piece steel feed lip unit is permanently fixed to the polymer body. The steel is hardened so the dimensions will not change in long term storage or rough use. The PTFE coating ensures the steel will not rust. The polymer body is designed with an internal dimension that is a constant curve, combined with a no-tilt follower for maximum reliability in feeding 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition. The steel feed lip assembly and the polymer body are corrosion and chemical resistant. The floor plate slides off similar to a USGI magazine for cleaning and maintenance. Features: Caliber: For 5.56mm /.223Rem / .300 AAC Blackout

Hardened steel feed lips

Impact resistant polymer body

Non-tilt follower

Constant curve internal geometry

Stainless steel spring

Aggressive texturing on body for positive grip

Slim body design

Slide on bottom, easy to disassemble

Translucent bodies have round count markers MADE IN USA.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!