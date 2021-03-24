Lancer Systems AR15 30Rd L5AWM Translucent Magazine 223/5.56 10Pack $174.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make your-own-package on a Ten (10) pack of Lancer Systems AR15 30 round L5AWM Translucent Magazines for 223/5.56 at just $174.99 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. That is $17.49 each and a great price when you check prices over here.

Lancer Systems AR15 L5Awm Translucent Smoke Magazine 30-Rounds Advanced Warfighter Magazines (AWM) fill the gap between the current metal and polymer magazine designs. These lightweight molded polymer magazines stand up to rough handling and extreme conditions of tactical operations, including heat and impact of sustained full-auto fire. Permanently attached, wrap-around feed lips are made from a single piece of precision formed, hardened steel that is PTFE coated for corrosion resistance. They help promote smooth ammo movement and will not deform when the magazine is stored fully loaded over a long period of time. Tested to withstand temperature extremes of -50 degrees F to +180 degrees F and a 5 foot drop fully loaded, onto concrete without impairment of function. Non-reflective exterior has molded-in ridges and enhanced texturing that improve the structural strength and provide a solid grasping surface. Drops free from mil-spec magwells; load to full capacity and insert into weapons with bolt closed. 30-round model fits pouches designed for standard US-GI-spec magazines. Anti-tilt follower and constant-radius body curve helps ensure smooth, snag-free feeding. Hard polymer base plate provides a positive gripping surface for extracting mag from tight-fitting pouches and removes easily for disassembly and cleaning.

Some Related Reviews:

Lancer Systems AR15 30Rd L5AWM Translucent Magazine 10Pack Deal Cart Check 03/24/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!