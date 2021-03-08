LUCID Optics to Exhibit at “The Gathering” PSA’s ﻿Firearms Media Event

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- LUCID Optics, known for more than a decade of refining traditional optics for improved use in tactical and field settings, is proud to sponsor the firearms media event, “The Gathering,” to be held at The Sawmill training complex in Laurens, SC from March 17 through 19, 2021.

Jason Wilson, President of LUCID Optics, will be on-site for product demonstrations, seminars, and sales. “Meet us in the Vendor Village to see our products first-hand. Ask questions, and learn why our optics are great for everyday use. We’ll show you how the practical features built into every LUCID Optic enhances the shooting experience,” he said. “Visitors will experience a variety of LUCID Optics products ranging from our red dot sights to long-range riflescopes, binoculars, spotting scopes, and useful accessories,” said Wilson.

A variety of products will be available with the ability to place direct orders during The Gathering, including:

LUCID Optics Seminars

Two free educational opportunities are available during The Gathering on Thursday, March 18. “Learn how to choose the proper optic for your specific firearm and shooting conditions during our classroom seminar,” said Wilson. “And, don’t miss the live demo where we share best practices for using red dots and magnified optics depending on your situation.”

All seminars are free to attend. Classes scheduled in the Clubhouse are limited seating and first-come, first-served.

Properly Bent, an Optics Lesson, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Location: Classroom in the Clubhouse

The Lesson at Work, Optics 101, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Location: Demo Bay Long Range

The Gathering Information

The Palmetto State Armory Firearms Media Event is presented by Avantlink. It brings together the firearms community, media, and law enforcement to showcase new and existing products that serve LE and the general public. The Sawmill Training Complex is a 250-acre facility featuring virtual training facilities, simulation zones, a 1,400-yard sniper range, multiple shooting bays with distances ranging from 25 to 100 yards, barracks, helicopter landing zones, and a 50-foot tower.

Event Hours:

Wed., March 17: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thu., March 18: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri., March 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about LUCID Optics, visit www.lucidoptics.com. To learn more about The Gathering, visit www.palmettostatearmory.com/thegathering.

Follow LUCID Optics on Facebook at facebook.com/LUCIDHD7/, and on Instagram at instagram.com/lucid_optics.

About Lucid Optics

LUCID Optics is known for feature-rich optics that deliver repeatable performance in tactical, competitive, and field settings while withstanding a lifetime of hard use. We painstakingly build functional upgrades into traditional optic platforms because we understand that hard-charging shooters hunger for premium, practical, and cost-effective tools. Every enhancement is the result of countless hours spent on the shooting range, observations and experience from hunters and competitors, and the hands-on knowledge of law enforcement professionals. Our philosophy of incorporating improvements based on customer feedback ensures a refreshing and functional perspective on every product we deliver. In addition to commercial sales, LUCID Optics provides OEM capabilities for strategic partners.