Mid-Evil Industries Introduces 360-Degree ARG Pistol Grip

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Mid-Evil Industries, the creator of innovative firearms accessories, is proud to introduce the 360° ARG Pistol Grip.

The 360° ARG (Adjustable Rifle Grip) is a truly innovative rifle grip for all AR-style mounts and precision chassis that accepts an AR-style grip, giving shooters the capability to adjust their pistol grip into various positions with a simple locking handle. Its revolutionary adjustability offers unequaled comfort and tactical precision giving the shooter more versatility and ergonomic positioning for optimum control.

“The new 360° ARG will mount on any AR15 and AR10 lower receiver replacing the standard pistol grip,” says Steve Azhocar of Mid-Evil Industries. “The ARG also mounts to any bolt action precision rifle chassis that accepts a standard AR pistol grip. Installation of the ARG is just as simple as installing a standard pistol grip.”

The 360° ARG fits all standard mil-spec AR-style grip mounts, including non AR15 weapon platforms utilizing AR-style mounts with no modifications required. It features ergonomic “On the Fly” adjustability and is ambidextrous. It has 6061-T6 aluminum components, a black hard anodized finish, and optimal grip texture. There is also a storage compartment in the handle. MADE IN THE USA.

The 360° ARG has an MSRP of $119.95.

For more information about Mid-Evil Industries, visit www.mid-evil.com

About Mid-Evil Industries:

Mid-Evil Industries is committed to providing gun enthusiasts with high-quality, precision-engineered weapon accessories. All our products are designed, developed, and manufactured with first-rate materials for strength and endurance.