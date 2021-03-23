Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

MIRA Safety has a short time coupon code "STIMMY" that gets you 15% off the MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask that brings the price to $216.84 and is the lowest we have seen this year. Currently, they have inventory but not much. Promotion ends on 3/29/2021 at 11:59 pm CST. , and current stock is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sidenote: MIRA Safety has the same discount on hazmat suits with coupon code “STIMMY” at check out.

MIRA Safety CM-7M Military Gas Mask User Benefits and Specs: Current issue for the Czech Armed Forces, along with other EU military organizations.

Made from bromobutyl rubber for resistance against CBRN agents. Tested to resist mustard gas penetration for over 28 hours.

Recessed dual visor design allows for use with scoped weapons systems and night vision devices.

Tapered cheek design allows you to get closer to a rifle stock for cheek weld.

Comes with a built-in hydration system that is CamelBak compatible, along with an external canteen.

Compatible with a wide variety of helmet systems.

Available in three different sizes. All the best, and stay safe! The MIRA Safety Team P.S. NBC-77 SOF and ParticleMax filters are still backordered and are experiencing an estimated 4-6 week lead time. If you order with filters, we will ship the masks first, and the filters as soon as they become available. P.P.S. As you may know, masks are in very high demand right now. Considering current demand, we may go into a backorder during this sale, so if you are interested in taking advantage of this deal, we would suggest doing so as soon as possible. If CM-7M masks go on backorder, we will notify you via email ASAP and will ship your products with the next batch (end of July).

