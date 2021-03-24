Mississippi: Pro-Hunting and Pro-Gun Measures Head to Committee

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, two conference committees are meeting separately to discuss different versions of Conservation Funding legislation, House Bill 1231, and Preemption legislation, Senate Bill 2107. Both the House and Senate have passed these measures; however, a conference committee convenes to hash out the differences between each chamber’s respective version. Please contact your Lawmakers and urge them to SUPPORT the House-passed version of House Bill 1231, as well as Senate Bill 2107 with NO EXEMPTIONS. You will automatically be redirected after the first “Take Action” campaign once you click submit.

As enrolled by the House, House Bill 1231 creates the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. This Fund, if enacted, will help further NRA’s efforts toward improving firearm marksmanship and teaching firearm safety through the construction and/or enhancement of shooting ranges, and improving wildlife conservation on both public and private lands.

While hunters currently contribute nearly $8 billion to Mississippi’s economy, this legislation will help increase that amount and will enhance wildlife conservation, hunting opportunities, and shooting opportunities. HB 1231 follows a similar successful model recently adopted in Georgia, where the state was able to leverage $20 million in state funds into $77 million in federal and private match funds. Importantly, HB 1231 takes a small portion of funds from existing taxes on outdoor equipment—it does not increase taxes and it is budget neutral. More than 780,000 sportsmen and women in Mississippi would benefit from this legislation.

NRA stands with other pro-hunting and Second Amendment groups in support of the version of HB 1231 passed out of the House.

Senate Bill 2107 enhances Mississippi’s preemption law by adding state agencies to the list of entities that are prohibited from restricting the Second Amendment rights of Mississippi citizens. Preemption laws serve to prevent localities, and with this bill, state agencies, from enacting prohibitions that conflict with state law. Further, SB 2107 will curb localities’ authority to restrict the possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, carry, or use of firearms during declared civil emergencies.

Again, please contact your lawmakers and urge them to SUPPORT the House-passed version of House Bill 1231, as well as Senate Bill 2107 with NO EXEMPTIONS.

