MTM Tactical Magazine Can, Holds Ten Dble Stack Handgun Mags or Ten 30Rnd $18.50ea

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Dvor.com has a great price on the MTM Tactical Magazine Can at $18.50. That is 39% OFF the MSRP. Holds Ten Double Stack Handgun Magazines And Ten 30 Round AR-15 Magazines. Model TMCLE. All orders placed after your first order of the day through 12AM Central Time qualify for FREE Shipping. Compare prices here and over here and you see why we like this offer.

DVOR is a members-only shopping site so you must join for free or sign in. DVOR sales only last a few days each. This one is set to end on Monday, March 29th, 2021 so if you need one of these get on it fast.

MTM Tactical Magazine Can, Holds Ten Dble Stack Mag Always ready for quick transport, Tactical Mag Cans offer a protected method of storage for loaded magazines. Each mag is individually secured with ridged military-grade precut foam padding to prevent bumping, sliding and scratching. Each box shuts tight with an O-ring seal and solid latching system. Dual latches give better sealing and prevent accidental openings. Security tabbed for three padlocks. Molded-in stacking ridges for slip-resistant stacking. Comfortable handle for when you’re bugging out. Tactical gun owners can rest assured knowing their cache is protected inside MTM Mag Cans. Designed to hold 10, (20 or 30 round) 223/5.56 AR15 magazines and 10 9mm to 45 ACP single/double-stack handgun magazines. The AR slots were designed for the Magpul PMAG 30 AR/M4 magazines without dust covers. Dust covers are not needed in a O-ring sealed can. Will hold only 4 Magpul PMAG 30 AR/M4 with Ranger Plates & dust covers on. They don’t fit under the handle indentation on the lid when closed. Not designed for 308 AR’s. Magazines not included. Outside Dimensions: 9.3 x 15.3” x 8.8”(H) Color: Black

