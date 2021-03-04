New Camp Perry Rifle Matches Scheduled for 2021

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The advent of spring brings a return to the firing line as the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) announces an enjoyable assortment of Garand, Springfield, Vintage and Modern Military (GSMM) rifle matches during the 2021 season at the historic Camp Perry National Guard Training Facility in Ohio.

These matches will be held at Camp Perry’s Petrarca Range – highlighting CMP’s innovative electronic target system. The use of the KTS (Kongsberg Target System) targets means faster competition time (with no need for pit duty) and extra convenience for competitors who can rely on the instant and accurate shot monitors, located beside each firing point.

Dates for the 2021 GSMM events at Petrarca Range currently include:

May 22 June 26 Sept. 25



Competitors of all skill levels are welcome to attend these recreational events – designed to ease new marksmen into fundamental match procedures and to challenge seasoned athletes through friendly competition. Knowledgeable CMP staff members will be on hand at all events to ensure safety on the firing as well as to answer any questions that may arise.

In addition to the Petrarca matches, a set of high-power rifle 800 Aggregate and Excellence-In-Competition (EIC) events are also scheduled to be held on Camp Perry’s outdoor Viale Range, June 26-27, 2021. The matches are ideal for those in the quest for a Distinguished Rifleman Badge as well as those with a love for modern military rifle shooting. The Viale matches will utilize CMP’s high-power electronic targets and will offer the same versatile amenities as the Petrarca targets.

Registration for all matches is now open. Space will be limited, so sign up today!

Petrarca is also open weekly!

Opening day for Petrarca Range’s Open Public slots begins March 15, 2021. Every Monday, by appointment only, guests may use Petrarca during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March through May, and September through November. During the summer months (June through August), Petrarca is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Please note:

During the National Matches scheduled July 12 – August 14, Petrarca Range will be open throughout the week but only after firing is complete on Rodriguez Range. Guests to Petrarca must adhere to current CDC guidelines, including masks and social distancing.

Learn more:

Find more information, including registration links and an in-depth look into the inner workings of Petrarca’s electronic target system, on the CMP website at thecmp.org/ranges/cmp-targets-at-petrarca-range/.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.