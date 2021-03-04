New Optics Compatible Ranger IWB Holster From Versacarry

Ammoland.com The new Ranger Inside the Waistband holster from Versacarry® is designed to fit a wide range of pistols and is even compatible with most red dot sights. Versacarry has added several comfort features to this holster for all-day wear.

Designed with a hybrid leather and foam construction, the Ranger holster is built for years of use with minimal size making it a comfortable holster without added bulk. For additional comfort, the holster showcases an ultra-plush padded back that contacts the user.

The Versacarry easy on/off clip makes the Ranger simple to use and the soft interior of the holster protects the finish of the pistol and helps hold it in place.

The new Ranger IWB Holster comes in four sizes 1,2,3 & 4 to fit most handguns.

The MSRP is $29.00

Versacarry Ranger IWB Holster features:

Fits Most Pistols with Red Dot Sights

Inside the Waistband Holster

East On/Off Clip

Soft Interior to Protect Finish

Minimal Size with Maximum Comfort

Hybrid Leather/Foam Construction

Left-Hand Models Available

About Versacarry

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.