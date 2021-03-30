New Rough Rider OWB Holster From Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For users that prefer an Outside the Waistband (OWB) holster and use red dot sights, the new Rough Rider holster is a great option for most pistols.

Made to last, the Rough Rider is constructed with durable Premium two-tone Water Buffalo Leather. The holster features a raised protective backing. This backing adds a comfortable and protective barrier from the firearm to the user.

The large belt loops hold the Rough Rider securely in place and the forward cant allows for a quick and comfortable draw.

The new Rough Rider OWB Holster comes in four sizes 1,2,3 & 4 to fit many popular handguns.

The MSRP for the Rough Rider OWB is $42.00

Versacarry Rough Rider OWB Holster features:

Optics Compatible

Outside the Waistband Holster

Raised Protective Backing

Premium Water Buffalo Leather Construction

Left-Hand Models Available

About Versacarry

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.