New Rough Rider OWB Holster From Versacarry

New Rough Rider Holster from Versacarry
New Rough Rider Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- For users that prefer an Outside the Waistband (OWB) holster and use red dot sights, the new Rough Rider holster is a great option for most pistols.

Made to last, the Rough Rider is constructed with durable Premium two-tone Water Buffalo Leather. The holster features a raised protective backing. This backing adds a comfortable and protective barrier from the firearm to the user.

Rough Rider Holster
The large belt loops hold the Rough Rider securely in place and the forward cant allows for a quick and comfortable draw.

The new Rough Rider OWB Holster comes in four sizes 1,2,3 & 4 to fit many popular handguns.

The MSRP for the Rough Rider OWB is $42.00

Versacarry Rough Rider OWB Holster features:

  • Optics Compatible
  • Outside the Waistband Holster
  • Raised Protective Backing
  • Premium Water Buffalo Leather Construction
  • Left-Hand Models Available

About Versacarry

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

