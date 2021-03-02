Nomad and Mossy Oak Team Up to Reinvent Shadow Leaf Camo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Nomad clothing designers and product engineers are among the most ardent turkey hunters in the industry. With years of turkey hunting experience, they are obsessed with chasing longbeards across the country. As a result, Nomad’s line of turkey hunting clothing, vests, and gear provide the perfect combination of performance and reliability through advanced fabrics and technology and hunt-centric design. It makes sense that perhaps the best camo pattern ever developed for turkey hunting, Mossy Oak’s Shadow Leaf, is now an exclusive pattern for Nomad hunting apparel.

This year, Nomad collaborated with Mossy Oak, an industry leader in camouflage pattern design, to headline their turkey collection with Shadow Leaf. “It’s an unprecedented year of new products and innovations in our turkey hunting collection,” said Jason Hart, General Manager of Nomad. “Chief among them is the addition of Mossy Oak’s Shadow Leaf pattern in our premium turkey clothing and gear.”

Turkey hunters know a successful hunt depends on selecting the right camo for the habitat. The ideal camo pattern breaks up a hunter’s outline and blends seamlessly with the natural vegetation. No spring camo pattern has ever been more effective at this than Shadow Leaf. Launched in 1997, it instantly became the most effective, color-perfect green pattern for the turkey woods. It uniquely breaks up a hunter’s outline by blending in with the natural vegetation and spring landscapes.

“We’ve always felt that Shadow Leaf was introduced ahead of its time, and with advancements in clothing technology, it became evident that Shadow Leaf deserved another run” Ben Maki, CMO of Mossy Oak. “We were thrilled when Nomad approached us to combine efforts to relaunch this premium turkey pattern. Their apparel and gear are built on common principles we believe are at the core of our hunters.”