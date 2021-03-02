Nomad and Mossy Oak Team Up to Reinvent Shadow Leaf Camo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Nomad clothing designers and product engineers are among the most ardent turkey hunters in the industry. With years of turkey hunting experience, they are obsessed with chasing longbeards across the country. As a result, Nomad’s line of turkey hunting clothing, vests, and gear provide the perfect combination of performance and reliability through advanced fabrics and technology and hunt-centric design. It makes sense that perhaps the best camo pattern ever developed for turkey hunting, Mossy Oak’s Shadow Leaf, is now an exclusive pattern for Nomad hunting apparel.
“We’ve always felt that Shadow Leaf was introduced ahead of its time, and with advancements in clothing technology, it became evident that Shadow Leaf deserved another run” Ben Maki, CMO of Mossy Oak. “We were thrilled when Nomad approached us to combine efforts to relaunch this premium turkey pattern. Their apparel and gear are built on common principles we believe are at the core of our hunters.”
Nomad takes pride in creating gear that hunts. The addition of Mossy Oak’s exclusive Shadow Leaf camo to our turkey line provides even more opportunities to stay hidden and find success afield this season.
Marolina Outdoor Inc.
Marolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seated, product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically-focused products, create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of angling needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers of all ages. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits lead them.
For more information, please visit
WWW.NOMADOUTDOOR.CO