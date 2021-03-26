NRA-ILA: Maryland Bill Crossover Deadline Passes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Monday, March 22nd, was the deadline for bills to cross over from their chamber of origin. As such, a few anti-gun bills are essentially dead for the year.

House Bill 175 would have required “ammunition vendors” to conduct federal NICS background checks on prospective recipients of ammunition. Because “ammunition vendor” was vaguely defined in the legislation, it could have meant that private individuals cannot sell or give ammunition to friends, family, fellow hunters, range buddies, etc.

Senate Bill 479, and companion House Bill 200, would have required firearms be made unavailable for self-defense by imposing one-size-fits-all storage requirements.

Senate Bill 624, and companion House Bill 638, along with House Bill 1291, would have severely restricted the centuries-old practice of home-building firearms for personal use, by imposing requirements that exceed federal law. These bills would have restricted possession by private individuals, of certain unregulated components commonly used by hobbyists to make their own firearms and also would have banned, or imposed additional restrictions on, previously home-built firearms.

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org