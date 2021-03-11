NRA Urges Supreme Court to Take Concealed Carry Case

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday the NRA-ILA and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a reply brief asking the Supreme Court to hear a case challenging New York’s restrictive concealed-carry-licensing regime.

This case challenges New York’s requirement for applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” to carry a firearm. New York regularly uses this requirement to deny applicants. New York’s practice is unconstitutional because the Second Amendment “guarantees rights to ‘keep and bear arms’ to all ‘the people,’” the brief argues, not just to the select few that the state deems worthy.

The NRA and its allies petitioned the Supreme Court to hear this case on December 17, 2020. The NRA received amicus support from 23 state Attorneys General seeking to “safeguard their citizens’ fundamental rights, including the right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home.” New York filed a Brief in Opposition on February 22, 2021. This is the final step in the petition process.

The NRA is dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment rights of its members, and this action is just the latest in the NRA’s fight to protect and expand the ability of all Americans to exercise those rights. This is the fifth time that the NRA has asked the Supreme Court to hear a Second Amendment case in the last three years.

The case is called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The case was previously called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Corlett. The change in names is due to the Superintendent of the New York State Police having changed since the lawsuit began.

