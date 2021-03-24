NSSF Range-Retailer Business Expo 2021 Registration Is Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that attendee registration is open for its Range-Retailer Business Expo slated for July 12-14 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Range-Retailer Business Expo will be the first major industry event to take place in-person since the pandemic struck.

“The Expo’s return to the calendar of events gives firearm industry members who have endured pandemic-related disruptions to business and trade shows cause for excitement and optimism,” said Zach Snow, NSSF’s Director, Retail and Range Business Development. “If 2020 taught industry anything, it’s the importance of being flexible and able to adapt to a fast-changing business environment, as well as the necessity of innovating to attract and retain new customers.”

Attending the Range-Retailer Business Expo’s educational tracks will provide retailers and range operators with a wealth of knowledge covering:

Making the most of opportunities presented by changing times and a new, non-traditional customer base Strategies to help stay ahead of the competition Insights on improving business processes, customer development, and engagement techniques How to effectively engage established and new gun owners and keep them engaged even during times of high demand and scarce supplies How to develop events in the pandemic era to activate and reactivate customers and members



The Expo’s educational tracks will benefit both established firearm range and retail operators as well entrepreneurs focused on launching a new range or FFL retail shop. Attendees also will find many networking opportunities to renew friendships and build new relationships, plus a range-retailer trade show. The trade show’s vendors will showcase the latest in range equipment, software solutions designed to streamline enterprise processes and enhance the customer experience, target manufacturers and equipment distributors, among others.

“With the millions of new gun owners and shooters now part of the firearm community, demand on the range, retail floor and for classroom time has never been higher. Attending the Expo is critical for existing businesses who want to gain, maintain or retain a competitive edge in this new environment,” said Snow. “There’s really no other event like it, and this year it has the added dimension of bringing industry a step closer to returning to normalcy.”

NSSF’s Range-Retailer Business Expo takes place July 12-14 in West Palm Beach, Florida. All firearm retailers and range operators are invited to attend, and NSSF members receive a significant discount on their registration fee. Complete information on attendee registration, hotel reservations, and the expo agenda can be found here.

NSSF Range-Retailer Business Expo exhibitor booths are available and provide a way to interact with attendees and showcase their products.

NSSF thanks its current Expo sponsors, USCCA, Gearfire, Trident 1, FFL Guard, Fastbound, Ammo Ready, Bluedog / Fortispay, Carey’s Small Arms Range Ventilation, and U.S. LawShield. Additional sponsorships are still available for companies looking to increase visibility among their existing and prospective retail and range customer bases. For information about sponsorships, click here or contact Chris Tatulli at [email protected], (203) 426-1320 ext. 214.

