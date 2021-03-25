Oregon: Anti-Gun Bill Expected to Receive a Vote in the Senate Today!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Senate Judiciary has approved anti-self-defense legislation, Senate Bill 554. The measure now heads to the Senate floor for a full chamber vote. The measure is expected to receive a vote as early as tomorrow, and your State Senator needs to hear from you now!

Senate Bill 554 will create new “gun-free zones” by giving authority to local governments, universities, and airports to prohibit concealed carry permit holders from carrying in local government buildings, colleges and universities (including their grounds), and airports (and grounds “adjacent” to all of these locations).

Punishment for a violation of these location restrictions will be a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a $125,000 fine. This is especially egregious given the new “adjacent grounds” language. It would be very easy for a permit holder to unknowingly commit a serious felony.

Further, SB 554 increases permit fees from $50 to $100 on initial applications, and from $50 to $75 for renewals. Fees substantially impact access to right-to-carry. Increasing fees on carry permits places financial burden on the Second Amendment and taxes individuals out of exercising their Constitutional Rights.

Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to OPPOSE Senate Bill 554.

