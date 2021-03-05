Primos Hunting Announces New Series of Cases in Bottomland Camo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Primos Hunting, a pioneer in game calls and hunting accessories, gives hunters and their gear a lift in 2021 with a versatile new bow, rifle, and shotgun cases in the popular Mossy Oak Bottomland camo pattern.

Designed with the bowhunter in mind, the dimensions of the new Primos bow case allow it to fit nearly any bow with the sights still attached. It features one full-length exterior pocket that is ideal for storing arrows or a quiver and is molded for extra durability. Four interior pockets provide additional space to easily hold other archery gear.

The bow case also comes with backpack straps for hands-free carrying and D rings so hunters can hang the case off of a UTV/ATV while heading into the woods. Other key features include built-in neoprene string and cam cover, and adjustable straps to secure the bow. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $109.99.

Redesigned to fit all new scope and rifle configurations that have exploded onto the market, the 600D polyester Primos rifle case features multiple pockets on the front to carry a variety of gear and ammunition. A long pocket that runs directly behind them gives hunters the ability to carry cleaning rods or any other longer gear that otherwise gets left behind. Additional webbing on the back makes it easy to carry both a Primos Trigger Stick and Trigger Stick Scabbard (not included).

Other key rifle case features include a removable shoulder strap and D rings for multiple attachment methods. It measures 48 inches long and 11 inches wide. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $74.99.

The new Primos shotgun-case is also made from durable 600D polyester and has multiple pockets on the front with choke tube holders hidden on the inside for extra security. Like the rifle case, it has a long pocket, additional webbing on the back, a removable shoulder strap, and D rings. The shotgun case measures 52 inches long and nine inches wide. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $74.99.

Introduced by Mossy Oak more than 30 years ago, the Bottomland camo pattern features a legendary outline-breaking ability that helps hunters blend into dark hardwoods, flooded timber, and treestand environments. Mossy Oak Bottomland is a classic and highly effective pattern for the hunters of today.

For more information on the complete line of Primos products, visit www.primos.com .





About Primos Hunting

Primos Hunting, a Vista Outdoor brand, manufactures calls for elk, deer, turkey, predator, and waterfowl as well as blinds, shooting accessories, game cameras, attractants and supplements, clothes, and other hunting accessories. Primos also produces the ever-popular video series “The TRUTH” and the television show “Primos’ TRUTH About Hunting.” For news and information, visit www.primos.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/primos_hunting/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/primoshunting/. Stream the Language on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/PrimosHuntingVideo.