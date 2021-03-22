RCBS Hoppe’s & Champion Continue Precision Rifle Series Sponsorship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS and Hoppe’s, along with Champion Range and Targets, are pleased to announce their continued sponsorship of the Precision Rifle Series (PRS) for 2021.

RCBS will support the PRS by serving as a 2021 Affiliate Sponsor and as the Official Reloading Equipment sponsor for the third year in a row. Hoppe’s will serve as the Official Gun Care Product while Champion acts as the Official Target of PRS. Through their support of the PRS, all three brands continue to help the organization grow the sport of precision rifle shooting across the country.

“We’re extremely grateful to welcome back RCBS, Hoppe’s, and Champion for another year in the Precision Rifle Series,” said PRS Owner Shannon Kay. “We are so thankful for the support that each of these brands provides to the series, as their products and people align with the values of PRS competitors nationwide. Without their support, the growth of precision rifle shooting would not be possible.”

For the 2021 season, RCBS, Hoppe’s, and Champion will support both the Regional Series one-day matches as well as some of the most sought-after national level matches. RCBS has continued its support of the series by supporting the Bushnell Tactical Vapor Trail Siege and the Bushnell Tactical GAP Grind Pro/Am along with several other matches on the schedule. The brand will also serve as one of the primary sponsors of the most elite series on the PRS circuit, the AG Cup.

“The PRS community embodies the same principles and values that we hold close at RCBS, Hoppe’s and Champion,” said Jason Slinkard, Director of Shooting Accessories for Vista Outdoor. “These shooters are extremely dedicated and expect the best from their partners’ products. We pour that same level of dedication into exceeding their expectations. We’re proud to support the PRS and look forward to their continued success in 2021.”

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That’s why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products – everything from presses, dies, shell holders, powder measurers and priming products. All are backed by RCBS’s industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading.