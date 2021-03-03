Redesigned Double Ply Leather Carry Belt From Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- A quality, durable, and sturdy belt is a must-have when carrying your favorite holster and firearm. For 2021, Versacarry has redesigned the popular Double Ply Leather Carry Belt.

The extremely durable belt is made with premium water buffalo leather, giving the belt a sturdy and long-lasting build. The Double Ply Leather Carry Belt is designed to look great with distressed brown color, edge dressed, and double stitched styling.

For more customization and fit, the belt has a removable buckle and seven adjustment holes.

The new Double Ply Leather Carry Belt comes in seven-length sizes from 34”- 46” in 2-inch increments,

The MSRP is $55.00

Double Ply Leather Carry Belt features:

Premium Water Buffalo Leather

Designed for Carry

Extremely Durable

Edge Dressed

Removable Buckle

Seven Adjustment Holes

Seven Size Lengths

About Versacarry

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.