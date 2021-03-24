Shooting Media & Industry, Registration for 2021 POMA Business Conference Is Now Open

POMA 2021 Business Conference – Franklin, TN

June 15 – 17, 2021

#POMA2021

Franklin, TN – -(AmmoLand.com)- Registration is now open for POMA’s 15th Annual Business Conference happening June 15-17, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. The conference will consist of three exciting days of educational and networking opportunities.

There’s plenty to see and do in and around Franklin and Visit Franklin CVB will be happy to provide information for activities before and after the conference to help you make the most of your time in their area.

Register today and take advantage of the early registration cost savings! * Early Registration Ends April 15, 2021 *

Registering is quick and easy! Find all conference-related information on the conference website.

POMA 2021 Business Conference Remains a Must-Attend Event

POMA’s annual conference continues to be the must-attend event for outdoor industry professionals.

This year, we keep the popular format of a three-day event packed full of learning, fun, networking, and business-building. From the issues facing today’s outdoor industry to after-hours networking, the conference is designed to help you gather the information and make the contacts you need to help grow your business.

As with every conference, attendees will enjoy:

Cutting-edge educational business sessions

High-caliber speakers and presenters

Hands-on, interactive POMA Camps and Product Showcase

Shooting Day at the Strategic Edge Gun range to showcase new shooting-related products from our Corporate Partners

Networking events and gatherings to help members make connections, build relationships and work together.

Franklin hospitality – The Marriott Cool Springs Franklin is the host hotel offering clean, comfortable rooms and top-notch service to meet attendees’ needs. Most meals, networking events, and sessions will be held at the hotel.

The POMA Annual Awards Dinner will honor the year’s best communicators.

POMA’s Auction closes out the conference with a chance to grab auction and raffle items from our many generous donors and Corporate Partners. You never know what you might find!

Sponsorship opportunities are available!

Check the conference website for complete details – updates are made frequently as the conference draws closer.

About POMA

The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA), founded in 2005, is the only national association representing the traditional outdoor hunting and fishing community. Our members include hunting and ﬁshing industry communicators, industry professionals, students, influencers and brand ambassadors, and even avid outdoor sports enthusiasts.

POMA is dedicated to seeing the traditional outdoor sports story is told honestly and fairly so hunting, ﬁshing, the shooting sports, and trapping will endure.

CORPORATE PARTNER & SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:

Shannon Young

Corporate Relations Director

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shelly Moore

Membership Director

[email protected]

MEDIA & CORPORATE PARTNER CONTACT:

Thomas MacAulay

Executive Director

[email protected]