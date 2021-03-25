Remington Ammunition Launches New Website

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has launched a new website at www.remington.com to make it faster and easier than ever before to find the quality ammunition known by all hunters and shooters. For generations, Remington has been combining the finest components with cutting-edge innovation to deliver top-notch performance in every round of the company’s American-loaded ammunition.

“Our redesigned site with new content, detailed product information, and easy shop-ability will allow Big Green fans to see Remington ammo in a new light,” said Joel Hodgdon, Remington Ammunition’s Marketing Director. “We want everyone who pulls a trigger to learn about our products and find out everything they need to know about Remington ammo.”

Visitors to www.remington.com can easily access detailed product information and load selection advice as well as purchase Remington accessories and merchandise and have it shipped directly to their door. Learn more about Remington’s iconic ammunition for whitetails, waterfowl, wild turkeys, personal defense, target shooting and much more on the brand’s comprehensive line up of ammunition.

“The new website is only the beginning of what Big Green ammo wants to offer hunters and shooters,” said Hodgdon. “The new site is the tip of the iceberg…it shows our renewed commitment to quality, education and innovation in all things ammo.”

Remington ammunition and firearms are now separate companies. Information on Remington firearms can be found at www.remarms.com

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Welcome to a New Era of Remington.