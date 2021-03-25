Remington Ammunition Launches New Website

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has launched a new website at www.remington.com to make it faster and easier than ever before to find the quality ammunition known by all hunters and shooters. For generations, Remington has been combining the finest components with cutting-edge innovation to deliver top-notch performance in every round of the company’s American-loaded ammunition.
“Our redesigned site with new content, detailed product information, and easy shop-ability will allow Big Green fans to see Remington ammo in a new light,” said Joel Hodgdon, Remington Ammunition’s Marketing Director. “We want everyone who pulls a trigger to learn about our products and find out everything they need to know about Remington ammo.”
Visitors to www.remington.com can easily access detailed product information and load selection advice as well as purchase Remington accessories and merchandise and have it shipped directly to their door. Learn more about Remington’s iconic ammunition for whitetails, waterfowl, wild turkeys, personal defense, target shooting and much more on the brand’s comprehensive line up of ammunition.
“The new website is only the beginning of what Big Green ammo wants to offer hunters and shooters,” said Hodgdon. “The new site is the tip of the iceberg…it shows our renewed commitment to quality, education and innovation in all things ammo.”
Remington ammunition and firearms are now separate companies. Information on Remington firearms can be found at www.remarms.com
Find legendary Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com
About Remington
From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.
We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.
Welcome to a New Era of Remington.
Gee, rather than spending money on a site, why didn’t you spend it on a plant to make more ammunition and bring the prices back down to where they should be. Rapists.
They explained why – did you listen?
Sorry I can’t hear what I am reading. Can you?
They explained it on their earnings call.
Lol, but that didn’t answer my question!!!!
Well, no, musicman44mag, I can’t hear what I’m reading. My comment indicated the company answered your question and I asked if you had listened to their answer.
They gave an answer to your question during their earnings call. It’s one of many ways a publicly held company communicates with it’s shareholders and other stakeholders.
Getting back to original question you asked, were you genuinely interested, or was that just a rhetorical rant?
Whew, ok, you scared me for a few. My question was more of a statement. IMO right now the manufacture of more ammo is more important than another web site and any explanation of why they think a web site or a brick and mortar store is more important is of no value to me. I am sure there are others here on the site that feel like I do. We are all tired of being gouged and it is nothing more than greed that is demanding the high prices that none of us should pay but with new gun… Read more »
In thread after thread, you rail against Democrats, Socialists, and Communists.
When it comes to ammo, you rail against capitalism.
You answered my question – you don’t want to understand, you just want to complain. That’s your right and I’ll vote for people who support that right.
Geeze, I had been thinking it was the middle men and retailers who were gouging consumers on ammo prices. After visiting their site, I guess I was wrong. Also, Remington seems determined to embrace those damnable twenty round boxes of handgun ammo that are used to gouge citizen gun-owners so badly.
When a manufacturer sells direct to consumers and also maintains the traditional consumer channel (including brick & mortar retailers), do you know what the pricing strategy is and why?
No. Care to explain?
The retailers are extremely valuable to manufacturing companies like Vista Outdoor (the corporation that produces Remington ammo). Many consumers don’t want to buy on-line – they want to go to a store. Since those retailers are valued by manufacturers, manufacturers don’t want to undercut them on price. Doing so would obviously cause the retailers to be upset. Therefore, when manufacturers start selling direct to consumers (and they want to keep their sales through retailers), they typically offer the product at a price that is somewhat comparable to the average retail price. BTW, you mentioned “gouging.” The market sets the price.… Read more »
Okay, I appreciate the explanation! That said, it still comes off as gouging done to support gougers. I understand the law of supply and demand. That said, many of the prices we see on here and elsewhere far exceed reasonable and expected pricing under supply and demand and venture solidly into what I would call “gouging” territory.
You’re welcome.
The market sets the price. It’s only a matter of how the excess (the amount exceeding the old price) is allocated:
If the retailer sold it for less than the market is willing to pay, a handful of people would buy it and resell it.
Posted a reply, but its on hold. Reply addressed pricing strategies for companies participating in direct sales while maintaining distribution into traditional consumer channels.
Dave in Fairfax,
Do you know why my posts are on hold?
JSNMGC,
Nope, I’m darned if I can tell what’s going on. I can promise you that it isn’t personal. I’ve released them, it’s the 1st thing I check every time I log on. It must be something that triggers a built-in filter.
Thanks. I certainly didn’t think it was personal. Just wondering if you knew what was happening – maybe something specific I could change. It happens fairly frequently.
I was having that problem too but it seems to have gone away. Hope it isn’t a temporary thing. I can’t figure out what word it could or might be. I typed a three line answer to someone the other day and it was held and much like your responses JSMGC there were not cuss words or any call to arms or anything that I think should have been held back. Per Dave’s instruction, I have emailed twice requesting what it was that I wrote so I can edit my writings and skip being held back but I have never… Read more »