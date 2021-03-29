USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a great price on the Rock Island Armory 1911 GI Standard FS, 9mm pistol that with coupon code “GUNSNGESAR” you can pick it up for $435.99 with FREE shipping.

Rock Island Armory 1911 GI Standard FS, 9mm Pistol When it comes to a personal defense handgun, the Rock Island Armory 1911 GI Standard FS (Full-Size) is one you can trust. Built on the foundation of the U.S. GI-combat issue 1911—but chambered in 9mm—the FS has been hand-fitted and inspected to strict tolerances for ultimate performance and reliability. It features a smooth, slim design that’s perfect for quick pull holster use, as well as textured rubber grips and fixed sights atop a 5″ parkerized barrel. True to all Rock Island 1911s, the GI Standard FS comes with a crisp factory 4- to 6-pound trigger for a great experience right out of the box. Frame and slide made from 4140 steel

Durable parkerized finish for a tough, smooth, non-reflective surface

5″ button rifled barrel with 1:16″ twist

Textured rubber grips

Made in The Phillipines

Includes (1) 10-rd. magazine Order today!

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!