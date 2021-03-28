Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Sportsman’s Guide with a great buy on the SAR USA SAR9, Semi-automatic in 9mm with a 4.4″ Barrel and holding 17+1 Rounds for $340.99 after coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out with FREE shipping for members.

SAR USA SAR9, Semi-automatic, 9mm Pistol Possibly the most rigorously tested pistol ever developed, the new SAR9 endured 130°F baking to simulate desert conditions, -50°F for the arctic, salt fog, high altitude, 24 hours of rain, solar radiation, fouling, drop tests and 150,000 rounds of live fire in the factory. Police later ran their own test that included 50,000 rounds. Finally, a NATO test against major manufacturers from Austria, German and the U.S. ran 90,000 rounds—with the SAR9 the clear winner. All that said, the SAR9 has more to offer than just toughness and reliability. The lightweight, polymer-framed, striker-fired SAR9 points naturally and is a joy to shoot. With a choice of 3 backstraps to customize fit, a low bore axis that reduces muzzle climb, and 20° grip angle that provides superior control and second-shot recovery…accuracy is a sure thing. Couple these features with a safety trigger that’s smoother than a double action revolver, and the SAR9 becomes the perfect carry pistol when you want a round in the chamber. PLEASE NOTE: This Pistol now features a manual thumb safety. Made in Turkey by Sarsilmaz, imported by SAR USA

Torture-tested in some of the most extreme conditions imagineable

Low bore axis directs recoil backwards—not upwards—to help reduce muzzle climb

20° grip angle provides superior control

Large front and rear slide serrations

Low-profile combat sights, rear is adjustable

Manual thumb safety

Trigger safety

Includes (2) 17-rd. magazines and (3) interchangeable backstraps Order today!

