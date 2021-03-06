|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a great member price on the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace Deal that with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” you can pick one up for $96.99 with FREE shipping.
SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace
For improved performance at the range, the SB Tactical® SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace® will get the job done right. Attaches easily to any platform capable of accepting a mil-spec carbine receiver extension. 5-position adjustable brace provides an additional point of contact for increased stability and control. Made in the USA and fully ATF compliant.
- 5-position adjustable style
- Mil-spec receiver extension
- Integral, ambidextrous QD sling socket
- Fully ATF compliant
- Includes brace, mil-spec carbine receiver extensions, and adjustable strap
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 705129
- Fit: All platforms capable of accept a mil-spec carbine extension
- Strap Width: 1″
- Cavity Depth: 6″
- Length: 6.75″, 7.5″, 8.25″, 9″, and 9.5″
- Maximum Width: 1.8″
- Weight: 6.75 oz.
- Mfg. Number: SBA3-01-SB
Order today!
Tactical Deals: SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace $96.96 FREE S&H CODE
Some Related Reviews:
SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace Deal Cart Check 01/21/2021
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
As usual, one can never buy the advertised product at the advertised price. Why does Ammoland accept these deceptive ads????? Clicking on Buy Now results in significantly higher pricing.
A good deal but does not include receiver extension locking ring (nut). I had to order one separately.
Most stocks and braces don’t include a locking ring as that is not part of the stock or brace. This simply installs on the buffer tube like any stock would.