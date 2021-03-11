Season 7 of Ducks Unlimited Films Premieres in March

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ducks Unlimited (DU) has released the video trailer for its popular online series DU Films.

DU Films is a unique online film series from Ducks Unlimited, the world leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. Each film features thrilling hunting footage that tells a story about waterfowl hunters who are passionate about hunting and giving back to the resource.

Season 7 of DU Films travels from the prairies of southeast Texas to the historic Mississippi Delta, to the Illinois heartland, capturing the stories of the people and places that make the waterfowl hunting and wetlands conservation world special.

Locations featured this season include South Dakota’s Prairie Pothole Region, the fields and forests near Charleston, Miss., and a trip to Nilo Farms in Illinois with our friends and partners from Winchester Ammunition.

Film 1 of season 7 showcases Julian Ottley and his family, all longtime DU volunteers and supporters. Watch their story unfold in the beautiful landscapes of coastal Virginia on a family duck hunt to remember. See why the Ottley’s – Julian, his daughters Lucy, Mary, and Catherine – believe so strongly in wetlands conservation and DU’s vision of filling the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever.

New films will follow each month during the spring and summer. Every film from previous seasons is available for viewing now at www.ducks.org/dufilms.

DU Films is produced by Rock Road Creative and sponsored by Mossy Oak, Drake Waterfowl, Winchester Repeating Arms, Winchester Ammunition, and Yeti.

Watch the new trailer at www.ducks.org/dufilms and be sure to follow DU’s newest Twitter [email protected]-to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.