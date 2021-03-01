Seismic Ammo Use Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 Casings

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that Seismic™ Ammo has introduced its 185gr 9mm round featuring Shell Shock Technologies’ revolutionary NAS3 casings.

Seismic’s QuakeMaker™ +M 9mm NATO bullets are heavier and deliver far greater momentum than any other 9mm. At subsonic velocities, they’re ideal for suppressors. The QuakeMaker +M projectile is 160 percent the weight of a standard 9mm bullet. It is available in a 21 Round Bonus Pack ($29.99), 21 Round Bonus Pack Full Case ($359.88), and 21 Round Bonus Pack Half Case ($179.94).

“Seismic Ammo is taking conventional ammunition in a different direction. We believe a projectile with more mass traveling at subsonic velocities (900 – 1,000 fps depending on the barrel length) is more effective than a lighter weight projectile traveling at a higher speed,” said Matt Wilkes, Chief Operating Officer of Seismic Ammo. “We are thrilled and honored to have our innovative NAS3 casings be a part of Seismic Ammo’s take on a heavier 9mm projectile,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies.

About Shell Shock’s NAS3 Cases:

Shell Shock’s NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity in comparison to brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack, or grow (stretch). They are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com