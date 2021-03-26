Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms with a great price on 9mm. Sellier & Bellot 9mm 124gr FMJ LR Ammunition in a 250 round Box just $162.49. That is $0.649 each. Your shipping cost satisfaction may vary.

Sellier & Bellot 9mm 124gr FMJ LR Ammunition The Sellier & Bellot 9mm is a high quality round for target shooting or furbearer hunting. These rounds offer a 124 grain Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) with a lead core. These 9mm cartridges boast a brass casing for optimal accuracy and reliability. The Sellier & Bellot cartridge boasts non-magnetic, non-corrosive boxer primer and brand new virgin brass casing that can be reloaded for those high volume 9mm shooters that love to reload their ammunition. The Sellier & Bellot 9mm (FMJ) ammunition is a clean, accurate and smooth functioning ammo. Sellier & Bellot ammunition represents a precision target ammunition with accuracy and reliability. This 9mm ammo offers a muzzle velocity of 1181 feet per second and muzzle energy of 384 ft. lbs. This cartridge is perfect for the serious shooter who looking for a quality cartridge at an affordable price to provide accuracy and reliability. Specifications: Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket

Bullet Weight 124 gr

Caliber Gauge 9mm Luger

Case Brass

Muzzle Energy 384 ft.-lbs.

Muzzle Velocity 1181 fps Whether you’re target shooting or hunting, Sellier & Bellot is the ammunition you are looking for.

Related Reviews, Not Exact Same Product:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!