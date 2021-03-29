SIG SAUER Expands Hunting Rifle Line-Up with M400 TREAD PREDATOR

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the SIG M400 TREAD PREDATOR, the newest addition to the SIG hunting rifle line-up. The TREAD PREDATOR is an MSR platform hunting rifle, designed specifically for predator hunting, that incorporates many of the TREAD features with design enhancements to suit the needs of hunters.

“The M400 TREAD PREDATOR combines the popular features of the TREAD series of rifles, including ambi-controls and easily interchangeable TREAD branded accessories, with new attributes that optimize the M400 platform for hunters,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The new features include a stock that easily adjusts for both length of pull, and comb height so the hunter can get properly aligned no matter the circumstance, QD mounts to attach a sling for easy carry, a new TREAD handguard system with a flat surface bottom, and a Cerakote Elite Jungle finish to minimize visibility and protect the rifle in woods and brush environments.”

The M400 TREAD PREDATOR is an aluminum frame rifle with a Cerakote Elite Jungle finish, a precision style adjustable stock that maintains a lightweight design, a 16” stainless steel threaded barrel with thread protector to eliminate snag points that can be removed to add a suppressor, a lightened free-float M-LOK™ 15” PREDATOR handguard, a hardened polished trigger, and ambidextrous controls. The rifle is chambered in 5.56 NATO and ships with (need #) five round magazines for hunting.

M400 TREAD PREDATOR Specs:

Overall Length: 35.5in.

Overall Height: 7.5”

Overall Width: 2.5”

Barrel Length: 16”

Barrel Twist: 1:8”

Weight (incl. magazine): 7.5lbs.

Additionally, the SIG SAUER M400 TREAD PREDATOR is fully compatible with the full line of TREAD accessories to include: varying lengths of M-LOK Handguards, a 3-chamber compensator; an ambidextrous charging handle made of aircraft-grade aluminum; flip-up front and rear iron sights that are easy to install, adjustable, and deploy quickly; an M-LOK front sight adapter with co-witness height made of lightweight aluminum; and multiple configurations of M-LOK grip kits made of high-strength polymer.

M400 TREAD Branded Accessories Specs:

M-LOK Handguard 10” $149.99

M-LOK Hnadguard 13” $149.99

M-LOK Handguard 15” $149.99

Two-stage flat blade trigger $119.99

Adjustable Flip-Up Sights $149.99

Sight Rail, M-LOK Screws and Nuts $29.99

Ambidextrous Charging Handle $49.99

3-Chamber Compensator $49.99

M-LOK Front Sight Adapter $29.99

TREAD Vertical Grip Kit $29.99

TREAD Handstop Kit $29.99

TREAD M-LOK Forward Grip Kit $49.99

The M400 TREAD PREDATOR is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the M400 TREAD PREDATOR, or watch the product video with Patrick Hanley, Rifle Product Manager, visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.