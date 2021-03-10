SIG SAUER ROMEO5 MOA Compact Red Dot Sight $129.95 shipped w/ code

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

SIG SAUER ROMEO5 MOA Compact Red Dot Sight

Sig Sauer ROMEO5 compact red dot sights provide civilians and armed professionals a robust 1x aiming solution for any situation. Ultra-low parallax so point-of-aim is point-of-impact and the red dot remains parallel to the bore of your firearm, no matter what your viewing angle is relative to the optical axis of the sight. Unlimited eye-relief allows you to acquire the aiming point and the target regardless of the position of your eye behind the sight.The readily available CR2032 battery is side-loading, 2 MOA Red-Dot provides 10 illumination settings (8 daylight plus 2 NV) for visibility in all light conditions MOTAC (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not. Provides for optimum operational safety and enhanced 50,000+ hour battery life. Objective Clear Aperture: 20 mm

Illumination Settings: 8 Daytime / 2 NV

Elevation Adjustment Range: +/- 40 MOA

Windage Adjustment Range: +/- 40 MOA

Reticle: 2 MOA Red Dot

Adjustment increments: 0.5 MOA

Battery: (1) CR2032

2 MOA Red-Dot provides 10 illumination settings (8 daylight plus 2 NV) for visibility in all light conditions

MOTAC (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not.

Provides for optimum operational safety and enhanced 50,000+ hour battery life

Integrated M1913 Picatinny interface provides industry-standard mounting options for a wide range of applications

Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance Integrated M1913 Picatinny interface provides industry-standard mounting options for a wide range of applications Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance.

