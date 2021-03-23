Sig Sauer Romeo Zero Reflex, 6 or 3 MOA Red Dot Sights $199.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Bereli.com has a great price on the Sig Sauer SOR01600 or 1300 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight, in a 3 or 6 MOA Red Dot in Black for $199.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. Check prices here and over here.

Sig Sauer SOR01600 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight The fastest, most accurate, ultra-compact micro reflex sight – the ROMEOZero™ has been optimized for everyday concealed carry and pistols with slim slide profiles. The sight features a ruggedized, WeaponsGrade™ textured polymer body and the SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer lens system. The ROMEOZero enables rapid target acquisition in an everyday carry package at an iron sight price. ROMEO ZERO is Compatible With: Direct mount to ROMEOZero

Shield RMS-c footprint

J-Point footprint

This product is not compatible with slides cut to accept a standard ROMEO1. Features: SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer Lens with 10 times the impact resistance over traditional glass lenses

WeaponsGrade™ Ultralite Polymer housing optimized for use with Polymer pistols, concealed-carry and also slim slide profiles such as single-stack 1911s, and sub compact firearms.

Stippling pattern on the housing matches P365 and P365XL grip pattern, for an integrated look

8 vivid, user-configurable daytime illumination levels

MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination System) that powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not

Parallax free

Highly efficient, point source LED emitter for a crisp dot that is 8 times more efficient than conventional red dots

10 year battery life – unrivaled in a micro reflex sight Assembled in USA

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!