SIGHTRON Premium Sports Optics Announces New SIII PLR Riflescope Series

Youngsville, NC – -(AmmoLand.com)- SIGHTRON, one of the world’s most innovative optical observation and aiming device companies, is proud to announce the launch of the Precision Long-Range (PLR) Riflescope Series. The SIGHTRON SIII PLR Series takes long-range competition and target shooting into the future. Models include the 8-32×56, 6-24×50,10-50×60 and 6-24×50 FFP (first image focal plane).

“We are excited to launch this new riflescope series,” said Mack Matsumoto, President of SIGHTRON. “Our engineers worked hard to improve the precision, function, and cosmetics of the already popular SIII Long-Range Series. You will immediately notice the new look, and experience a higher level of precision from the new internal Zero-stop to the Zact-7 Revcoat Plustm multicoating technology that improves light transmission, color and clarity.”

The SIII PLR Riflescope Series features 30mm tubes, a new internal zero-stop mechanism and several illuminated reticle options. Designed for long-range target and competition shooting, the series is designed to provide premium performance in an affordable package. All models sport a black satin finish with high visibility markings to quickly identify your scope’s settings. The large, oversized tactical knobs are easy to adjust in any weather condition and are resettable to zero. The new internal zero-stop mechanism provides a tactile and audible positive stop for dead-on zero setting. The windage knob is marked for left and right, so there is no second guessing when making adjustments. The new PLR offers either ¼ MOA or .1 MRAD ultra-precise adjustments.

For superior performance, SIGHTRON created a new Zact-7 Revcoat Plus™ Enhanced Lens Coating for increased light transmission and improved clarity. SIGHTRON’s patented ExacTrack Windage and Elevation System is standard on all models. The revolutionary ExacTrack System provides super-precise windage and elevation adjustments while maintaining a positive point-of-contact with the internal erector tube. From zero to the most extreme adjustments, you will never experience drift. All reticles in the PLR series are illuminated with a side-mounted 11-position on/off rotary-type dial which uses the CR2032 battery. The side-mounted focus system has been redesigned for improved close focus performance.

The SIGHTRON SIII PLR FFP Riflescope has all of the same features and benefits as the SIII PLR 2nd image focal plane except the reticle is in the first image focal plane. This allows the shooter to range and holdover with speed and accuracy, knowing that the reticle dimensions will remain constant on all magnifications. All SIGHTRON riflescopes are nitrogen-charged for a 100% waterproof and fog proof system.

PLR Riflescopes include:

3-inch Sunshade

CR2032 Battery

Flip-up Lens Covers

Torx Key and Allen Wrench for Adjustments

MSRP: Starting at $1,149.99

For more information on the new SIII PLR line and the complete product line from SIGHTRON, please visit sightron.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sightroninc/.

About SIGHTRON

SIGHTRON is dedicated to meeting the needs of serious sportsman who demand reliability and repeat performance. The company is committed to providing premium quality optical products utilizing the latest in innovation and technology. Product categories include: hunting, target shooting, nature observation, exploration and spectator sports. This diversity of contribution in products has made Sightron a leader in the sports optics industry.