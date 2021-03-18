South Carolina: Open Carry Bill Passes Critical Vote

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the South Carolina House voted 82-33 to advance House Bill 3094 after the second reading. HB 3094 still faces a third reading before the House can vote to pass it. The progress so far has been made possible by Rep. Bobby Cox showing his strong leadership and unwavering commitment to the Second Amendment by guiding this bill. Substantial amendments were unnecessary, as a standalone constitutional carry bill is also working its way through the legislative process and, in a press conference today, pro-gun lawmakers affirmed their commitment to pass it.

House Bill 3094 allows citizens who hold a concealed weapons permit, to carry a handgun in the manner they choose. Currently, South Carolina is one of just five states that does not explicitly allow open carry, among them Illinois, New York, and California. Self-defense situations are difficult to predict and everyone has different circumstances. It is unreasonable for the law to impose a one-size-fits-all method of carrying a handgun for self-defense.

NRA also thanks the representatives who voted in favor of this bill that clearly advances the Second Amendment right to self-defense in South Carolina by recognizing that citizens should be able to choose how they wish to defend themselves. If your state representative voted to advance HB 3094 from second reading, you may click the button below to thank them.

