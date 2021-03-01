Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a sale running on the STEYR C9-A2 MF 9mm 17 round BLK 3.8″ Pistol for just $550.00 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out.

STEYR C9-A2 MF 9MM 17RD BLK 3.8″ STY78-323-2H0 The A2 MF series brings the Steyr pistol line into the modern world and beyond sporting new features and a redesigned frame. The new grip module features a re-contoured grip and the addition of modular grip panels offered in various sizes to ensure a proper fit for the smallest to largest of hands. An aggressive texture has been applied to the handle to maximize the traction of the grip. The A2 MF incorporates a flared magwell, which offers a wider opening to reduce reloading time. Keeping in tradition of the previous A1 series, the A2 MF series maintains the high grip angle and low bore axis that offers uncompromising comfort and recoil mitigation. Forward Slide Serrations have been added for positive grip when manipulating the slide. Steyr Arm’s proprietary trapezoid sights come standard on the A2 MF and offer a refined quick acquisition combat sighting system. The A2 MF series blends these features with the original timeless design of a multi-function pistol chassis that has set the industry standard that others follow. As the original patent holder for a single multi function pistol chassis, the Steyr A2 MF fully materializes on the concept of a pistol capable of multiple configurations. Users will now have the ability to swap between several grip modules and slide assembly options to meet their specific needs. The result will be a tailored solution to meet the challenge of even the most discerning shooter.

